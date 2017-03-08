Phyllis A. Rahn |Obituary

Phyllis A. Rahn (nee Higgerson), 75, of Maeystown, died March 7, 2017, in Waterloo.

She was born July 30, 1941, in Cutler, daughter of the late Douglas “Gene” and Mary Lee Higgerson (nee Demster).

She is survived by her husband, Bill Rahn; children Kim (Brock) Keckritz, Kathy (Wade) Goldschmidt, and Chris (Jennifer) Rahn; grandchildren Susan (Tom) Sweeney, Crystal (Rich) Weber, Scott (Bridget) Woodsmall, Stephanie (Jason) Bastien, Collin Goldschmidt, Dawson Goldschmidt, William Rahn, Nicole (Jason) Richter, Danielle Hines, Kirstin Foley and DJ Foley; and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her grandson Kade Goldschmidt and brother Ross “Gene” Higgerson.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 9, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and 9-10 a.m. March 10, at St. John United Church of Christ, Maeystown.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. March 10, at the church, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Oak Hill Therapy Garden.