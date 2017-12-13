Photo project restores WHS history

Janice Sanders Callahan recalls walking through the halls of Waterloo High School as a student, seeing the different years of graduating classes that mark the school’s rich and storied history.

“I graduated WHS in 1962 so I can remember all of these very old class photos hanging on the walls of the (school). They were such classic old pictures,” she said. “I can remember many of my friends pointing out their parents and/or grandparents in these old pictures. “That, to me, was always so fascinating that the history was there.”

Years later, Callahan would return to the school in search of a photo for her 50th class reunion, only to find the wall hangings she once admired had been taken down and moved into storage.

“I made arrangements to go to the closet in the basement and found many of the old class pictures dating back to about 1905 were broken, water soiled, and were falling apart,” she said. “I picked up broken glass and pictures from the damp/wet floor and put them on a shelf.

“Then I left. And as I was driving back home to Arnold (Missouri), I was crying and also angry to think that the school had not cared for these old pictures — the history of the school.”

Callahan knew she couldn’t let the situation go unchecked and called the school district office to ask what could be done.

“I asked, ‘If I were to get a group to help me, could I try to get them restored?’ I was told yes, but then it took a year or so to be able to do this,” she said.

She and Mary Ellen Huetsch began a long-term project in about 2012 of restoring more than 100 class photos dating back to the early 1900s…>>>

