Phillips and her schnauzer share special bond

Sue Phillips of Columbia and her agility dog, Rudi, reached another milestone in 2017, after about seven years of both national and international competitions.

Rudi was recently named the No. 1 schnauzer by the American Kennel Club. The accolade, Phillips said, was determined through a combination of two qualifying scores and MACH points.

Phillips explained that the qualifying scores came from running two different courses. For one course, Phillips navigated Rudi through standard obstacles. The other included “jumpers” or hurdles.

Once Rudi received her two qualifying scores, the Double Qs were multiplied by 10. The MACH points are determined by the dog’s agility and is added to the Double Qs for a final score. Rudi finished with 2,941 points to beat out the second place score by a total of 224.

“With Rudi being really fast, she gets a lot of points,” Phillips boasted. “But being a fast dog, she can go off course easily. My job is to give her the commands ahead of time so she knows where to go.”

This isn’t the first time the 8-year-old dog’s agility and training has earned her recognition. In 2016, Rudi received a gold medal while competing on the USA team at the Americas y el Caribe competition in Colombia…>>>

