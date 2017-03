The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer High School freshman boys basketball player Philip Reinhardt, who made 10 three-pointers at the Class 1A Okawville Sectional on Friday night to advance to the state three-point shootout to be held at Peoria this Thursday night. Reinhardt, who made nine three-pointers in the regional round to advance to the sectional, averaged nine points per game this season for the Pirates and shot 39 percent from three-point range.