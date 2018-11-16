Petunia | Pet of the Week

Petunia…what a sweetheart, and look at that smile! And she is definitely a cuddle bug.

She’s great with other dogs and does well with older children. She’s not super high energy but she will play in the play yard.

She knows how to sit, shake and catch a treat.

Consider making this sweet girl part of your family.

Petunia is a two-year-old terrier mix who weighs about 58 pounds.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.