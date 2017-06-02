Paul Eugene Boren Jr. | Obituary

Paul Eugene Boren Jr., 46, of Ruma, died June 1, 2017, in Belleville.

He was born Jan. 13, 1971, in Evansville, Ind. son of Laura Boren (nee Davis) and the late Paul Eugene Boren Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Boren (nee Rednour); children Nathan Pegg and Ashley Pegg (fiancé Josh Hurley); grandchildren Lily Hurley, Bentley Pegg and Xander Pegg; mother; brother Jeffrey (Traci) Boren; sister Stacey Boren; father-in-law and mother-in-law Wayne and Carol Rednour; and aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. June 4, and 8-10a.m. June 5. at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo,.

A funeral service will at 10 a.m. June 5, at the funeral Home, Pastor Jim Harget officiating.

Interment will follow at Hecker City Cemetery, Hecker.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the family’s wishes.