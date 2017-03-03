Patricia Ann Steppig | Obituary

Patricia Ann Steppig (nee Dunham), 79, of Waterloo, died peacefully on March 2, 2017, supported and surrounded by her loving family and friends.

She was born Feb. 2, 1938, daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Dunham (nee Playter).

She was married to Robert L. Steppig; he preceded her in death.

Pat was raised in East St. Louis, attended St. Phillip’s Grade School, and was a graduate of the Academy of Notre Dame in Belleville. Her early career began at Southwestern Bell; subsequently, she worked for AT&T. She then began a long-lasting, 32-year position with Harrisonville Telephone Company.

Retiring in 2003, Pat enjoyed the past 13 years being involved in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pat’s family was an integral part of her life.

Pat had the opportunity of reuniting with old girl friends from St. Cyril Parish over these past years.

Pat was a member of SS Peter & Paul Parish in Waterloo. She supported many organizations and activities.

She is survived by her children Robert Charles “Chuck” (Joann) Steppig, Kevin (Alison) Steppig, Beth (Randy) Timmons, Renee (Jerome) Gilbreth, and Janet (Edward) Patton; 16 grandchildren, Tera Steppig (Craig Cooke), Christopher Steppig, Nicholas Steppig (Mary Elizabeth Koziarski), Sarah Steppig, Emily (Jake) Riebeling, Abigail (Adam) Castillo, Christine Birkner, Jeffrey (Sarah) Birkner, Cari Birkner (Eric Hartman), Laura Gilbreth, Adam Gilbreth, Alicia Patton (Kyle Milone), Zachery Berghoefer (Haley Barlow), Austin Patton, Nick (Kayla) Timmons, and Brianne Timmons; eight great-grandchildren, Brooke Birkner, Elise Birkner, Lane Riebeling, Cruze Riebeling, Bentley Riebeling, Sophia Spencer, Kinsley Timmons, and Finley Maher; brother Robert K. Dunham of Houston, Texas. Pat also leaves behind nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law Henry and Florence Steppig; and sisters and brothers-in-law Vernie and Marguerite Steppig, Eugene and Grace Steppig, Dorothy Eggers, and Joyce Dunham.

The family wishes to extend its sincere gratitude to the staff at Oak Hill in Waterloo and to the staff at Fresenius Medical Center for the wonderful care of their mother.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. March 4, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. March 4, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Deacon Robert Dunham, Pat’s brother, officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Hospice of Southern Illinois or Gibault Catholic High School.