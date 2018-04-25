Patricia Ann Earhart | Obituary

Patricia Ann Earhart, 74, of Dupo, died April 19, 2018, at her home.

She was born in Kimmswick, Mo., daughter of the late Franz and Pauline Gruber (nee Berger).

When not being a full-time wife and mother, Patricia was a custodial worker for various commercial enterprises.

Patricia is survived by her children Brian W. (Carol) Hart of Waterloo, Kimberly (Greg) Latinette of Columbia, and Nichole (Lonny) Luttrull of Columbia; siblings Donald (Pat) Gruber of Columbia, Marvin Gruber of Waterloo, Franz (Annette) Gruber of Waterloo, Eugene (Shari) Gruber of Evansville, and Karen (Kenneth) Sitzes of Waterloo; grandchildren Megan (Jeremy) Batson, Kendra Stumpf, Kelly Stumpf, Seth Luttrull and Aaron Luttrull, all of Columbia, and Benjamin Hart and Madalyn Hart, both of Waterloo; great-grandchildren Addisen Batson, Aubree Batson and Noah Stumpf, all of Columbia; special friend Larry McFadin of Dupo; and nieces, nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, William Hart; her second husband, Larry Earhart; sisters Violet (Kurt) Kurtz, and Delores Gruber; brothers Alvin Gruber and Kenneth Gruber; great-grandson Zander Batson; sister-in-law Joyce Gruber; and brother-in-law Kurt Kurtz.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 26, at Creason Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. April 26, at the funeral home, Rev. Bob Goddard officiating.

Internment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice and will be received at the funeral home.

