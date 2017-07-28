 Patience | Pet of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Patience | Pet of the Week

By on July 28, 2017 at 11:02 am

Patience

Patience is a beautiful and sweet 11-week-old kitten. She loves to play with furry mice, balls and chase other kittens. She is loving and has a purr-box that never stops.

To meet Patience, call 618-939-7389.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.