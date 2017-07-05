Pastor endured worst of times

For retiring pastor David Riebeling of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Valmeyer, no experience comes close to touching his heart as much as the 1993 flood.

“I never planned on staying this long, but things happened,” the 67-year-old recalled. “The flood came along. It was one of those worst nightmare scenarios. I thought I couldn’t get out of here fast enough.

“None of us knew how to build a new church. I sometimes kid them that we bonded too long during the flood.”

Riebeling, a 1968 Columbia High School graduate, also remembers holding services in the basement of the Monroe County Nursing Home in Waterloo for three years while the church rebuilt on higher ground. In the remaining years the church worked to pay off the new building’s mortgage; Riebeling was there for support.

“Just what it takes to put a whole town together, putting the bits and pieces of their lives back together and the town and things such as churches… it’s quite a feat to take on and complete,” he said during a 2012 mortgage burning ceremony.

