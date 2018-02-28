Overdose totals analyzed

An increase in 2016 drug overdoses had cast a dark cloud over Monroe County, but 2017 numbers show a more positive outlook.

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill’s report for 2017 showed a total of 43 drug overdoses in the county. In 2016, that number was at 55.

Only two overdoses resulted in fatalities in 2017 as opposed to three in the previous year. The two victims who died of accidental overdoses — Devin Hiller, 28, of Cahokia and Travis R. Schlemmer, 36, of Columbia — had consumed heroin laced with both fentanyl and xanax, Hill said.

Fentanyl is a prescription opioid with a potency 100 times greater than morphine. According to Hill, the heroin-fentanyl combination is a common drug cocktail. He also said the drug dealers’ practice of combining substances makes the risks almost impossible to assess.

"I think anytime someone purchases drugs and injects them they are playing Russian roulette," he said. "There is no way to know what is being mixed into the drugs by the dealers…

