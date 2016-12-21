O’Riley-Mudd | Wedding Announcement

Alison O’Riley and Kaelan Mudd were married Sept. 17, 2016, at Old Baum Church, Kyle Hannon officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Patricia O’Riley and the late David O’Riley of Waterloo.

The groom is the son of Gerry and Sue Mudd of Waterloo.

The maid of honor was Aubrey O’Riley. Bridesmaids were Shannon Toal, Kelty Carlson and Jen Hergenroeder. Aedyn O’Riley was the junior bridesmaid.

The best man was Cody Mudd. Groomsmen were Sean O’Riley, Andrew Mercer and Brad Kreher.

Guests were seated by Reign O’Riley and TJ Ervin.

The bride is a 2004 graduate of Waterloo High School and a graduate of Southwestern Illinois College with a degree in early childhood education. She is employed at Children First Learning Center in Waterloo.

The groom is a 2005 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School and a graduate of Western Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He works at Harrisonville Telephone Company in Waterloo.

A reception followed at the Hecker Community Center.

The couple are planning a July 2017 honeymoon in Daytona Beach, Fla.