One dead after trio of Thursday afternoon crashes

One woman was killed and two others injured in a Thursday afternoon crash, the first of three crashes in a span of 30 minutes on Monroe County roads.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, two vehicles were involved in a crash at Route 3 and Rose Lane, near Dobbs Tire & Auto Center at the north end of Waterloo.

The 83-year-old female driver of a Chevrolet Uplander minivan, G. Ruth Price of Waterloo, was pronounced dead at an area hospital; her 57-year-old male passenger, Kenneth Price, was transported via ambulance for treatment of injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, Matthew Brendley, 18, of Waterloo, was also injured and transported to hospital by ambulance. He was driving a Chevrolet Malibu.

Survival Flight medical helicopter was initially requested but later canceled.

Southbound traffic on Route 3 was detoured onto Rose Lane for a brief period of time. Police said the minivan was traveling south on Route 3 and the Malibu was turning left from northbound Route 3 onto Rose Lane when the crash occurred. The crash remains under investigation.

At about 4:50 p.m., Columbia police, fire and EMS were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash with road blockage on Route 3 southbound near the Palmer Road overpass. A vehicle driven by a man rear-ended a car driven by a pregnant female, a fire official said. Columbia EMS checked on the woman but she refused treatment.

A rollover crash occurred in the area of 5413 Sportsman Road south of Waterloo shortly after 5 p.m., but initial reports are there were no injuries in that crash. A Chevy Trailblazer driven by a female in her late teens lost control and overturned on a hilly stretch of roadway.