Oliver | Pet of the Week

Oliver is a fun-loving guy! He is friendly towards people and dogs — he has no fears of jumping in and playing with strangers, 2- or 4-legged! Oliver has an abundance of energy as he is still a young guy at 11 months, and he will need lots of playtime and ideally have a fenced yard to run and exercise in.

Even though Oliver is energetic and loves to play, he is also a total love bug. Oliver is full of fun and ready to join his new family.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.


