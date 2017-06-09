Catherine A. Schmidt | Obituary

Catherine A. Schmidt, nee Descher, 83, of Waterloo, died June 7, 2017, in Waterloo. She was born June 12, 1933, in Lawrence, Neb.

Catherine was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church and Sister Cities, was a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital for many years, and owner of Schmidts Gas and Towne Car Wash & Laundry.

She is survived by her children Tom (Stephanie) Schmidt, Jim (Susan) Schmidt, and Nancy Bergmann (fiance Ron Campo); grandchildren Brad Schmidt, Nathan Schmidt, Michael Schmidt, Katie Schmidt, Kelli Schmidt, Alex Schmidt, Cassandra Albert and Melissa Bergmann; step-grandson Cory (Jen) Burke and their children; sisters Mary Ann Hellmer and Rosemary (Jim) Law; brother Joe (Annette) Descher; sisters-in-law Delrose Descher, Mickey Descher and Carol Ann (Dan) Kelly; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred J. and Agnes (nee Ross) Descher; husband Raymond R. Schmidt; daughter Mary Schmidt; grandson Drew Schmidt; son-in-law Darryl “Pete” Albert; sister Annette (Orville) Nobbe; brothers Jim Descher and Robert Descher and brother-in-law Andy Hellmer.

Visitation is from 10 to 11:50 a.m. June 12 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Waterloo.

The funeral Mass is set for noon June 12 at the church, Father Osang Idagbo officiating.

Burial will take place at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Alzheimer’s Association – St. Louis Chapter, Ss. Peter & Paul School, Ss. Peter & Paul Church, or Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia.



