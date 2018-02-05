Non-injury rollover crash in Columbia

Police said that Scott Kremmel, 26, of Columbia, Mo., refused medical transport after the Jeep Cherokee he was driving on the Route 158 ramp to Route 3 lost control on an icy patch, struck a concrete median and overturned shortly before 4 p.m.

