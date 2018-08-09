Non-injury crash in Columbia
By Republic-Times
on August 9, 2018 at 3:39 pm
Emergency personnel responded about 3:30 p.m. Thursday to a two-vehicle crash with road blockage at Route 3 and North Main Street in Columbia. No injuries were reported in the crash.
Tow trucks were requested to move both vehicles.
Republic-Times
