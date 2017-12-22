Noah | Pet of the Week

Hi, I’m Noah. I one-year-old hound/terrier mix who is an active young man looking for a permanent place to crash. I love going for long walks and playing fetch, so an active roommate with a fenced in yard would be a bonus.

I’m not crazy about cats, so I would prefer not to live with one, but I would love if you had another canine or two. I am very social with the ladies, but can be a little timid around men and I’m a little too active and hyper for small children and would knock them down.

Do you have a comfy spot and a crate for me to lay my head? I’ll bring you the roommate agreement and my favorite collar and we will be set to go.

I’m currently crashing in a foster home’s crate, so call the shelter and we can make arrangements to meet.



Noah is a one year old hound/terrier mix. He is currently living in a foster home.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.