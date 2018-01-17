New WFD chief ready to lead

Since 2005, Aaron Shive has been among the dozens of devoted volunteers who have given their time as Waterloo firefighters. His most recent role, which he has reprised for the last three years, has been second assistant chief.

Following a vote by the department’s membership, the 36-year-old Shive will take the reigns next Thursday as the new chief.

He replaces Brett Wiegand, who has served as Waterloo’s fire chief since 2015.

“It’s a rewarding position,” Shive said of the opportunity…>>>

