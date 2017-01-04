New Waterloo pool project proposed

About four years after the city’s public pool became a skate park, the Waterloo Piranhas Swim Team hopes to build support for a new public pool in town.

Chuck Breitwiser, vice president of the swim team board, confirmed with the Republic-Times that the Piranhas brought a proposal for a public pool before the Waterloo Park District Board in December. Sondag City Swimming Pool at 316 N. Library Street officially closed to the public in 2012 because repeated attempts to pass voter referendums for funding federally mandated repairs were unsuccessful.

“We believe Waterloo needs a community pool,” he said. “We believe that a community of this size and socio-economic level can reasonably provide a place for young families to swim, hang out with other members of the community, and stay in the community, rather than paying to swim in other communities.”

Breitwiser said the swim team board and parents officially met once in November and once in December, as well as several times unofficially, to discuss location options, cost and funding sources before bringing the idea to the park board. The estimated cost the Piranhas presented in a PowerPoint to the park board was $2.7 million…>>>

