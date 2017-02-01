New laws bring changes for schools

Recently, the state of Illinois added two new laws affecting public schools in the hopes of providing a safer and better learning environment for students.

The first of these is meant to address a statewide substitute teacher shortage by reducing the cost of obtaining a substitute teaching license.

According to a recent Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents study, there are more than 16,500 teacher absences in the state on a given week and 20 percent of substitute teaching needs go unfilled.

The law also negates a previous requirement — which is believed to have led to the decline in substitute teachers throughout the state — that potential substitutes must pass a basic skills test.

With the new law, the minimum requirements of becoming a substitute teacher include a four-year college degree, a substitute license and a background check.

Regional superintendent Kelton Davis told the Republic-Times his districts are not immune to the significant shortages in substitute teachers. Darcy Fausz of the Regional Office of Education said the office’s master list of substitute teachers in the region used to total about 300 people several years ago…>>>

