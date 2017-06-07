New Dupo police chief appointed

Following an executive session, the Dupo Village Board on Monday appointed Kevin Smith as police chief.

The board voted unanimously in favor of Smith’s appointment after trustee Joe Basinski said he was no longer concerned with the decision.

“I had some concerns, but I think they’ve been sufficiently addressed by board members,” he said.

Smith was appointed interim chief during the board’s May 18 meeting. The board also brought former police chief Doug Keys’ tenure of 31 years to an end at that meeting, upon accepting his retirement. He could not be reached for comment.

Smith is a 2003 Dupo High School graduate. In 2006, he began his career in law enforcement as a Dupo police officer. He was promoted to sergeant in 2012.

Smith coordinates Dupo’s annual Shop with a Cop program, in which the department raises money to buy Christmas gifts for needy children.

“I think I’m ready for it,” Smith said of jumping into the new role. “It’s a lot of responsibility, but I’m excited to move the department in a different direction.”

Smith did not give examples of how he would change the department’s direction, but said police would be “more proactive” and interact more with the community. The board also voted to move police officer Bradley Veteto from part-time to full-time at its May meeting.

In other news from Monday's meeting, Linda Wheatley

