New CHS volleyball coach ready to lead

Columbia High School has named Dustin Cutts as the new head coach of its varsity volleyball program, replacing Kelly Landgraf, who resigned this past fall.

Cutts has coached the past three seasons at St. Pius X High School in Festus, Mo. Last season, St. Pius finished 36-4 and won the Class 3 Missouri State Championship.

Cutts, a native of east central Illinois who currently lives in St. Louis, has also coached for the Rockwood Thunder volleyball club for the past seven seasons.

In the previous two seasons under Cutts, St. Pius finished second and third at the state tournament.

“I had the privilege of coaching this year’s Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year, Jena Otec,” he added.

Cutts inherits a Columbia program that will have lost several key players to graduation when it begins play this coming fall.

Still, the program is rich in tradition, having won at least 33 matches each of the past three seasons…>>>

