Nelly | Pet of the Week

Nelly, a 6-month-old lab mix, and her siblings came to Helping Strays after their family could no longer care for them. The girls are learning to be puppies. They play well with other dogs and children and are learning to walk on a leash. They would benefit from basic obedience training. Are you ready for one of these sweet girls?

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.