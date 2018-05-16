Narcan save in Columbia

Columbia police and EMS assisted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in responding about 12:30 p.m. Thursday to a possible heroin overdose in the 100 block of Lookout Drive. A 37-year-old man was not conscious but breathing upon emergency responder arrival, with Narcan used to successfully revive him.

