Murphy | Pet of the Week

Hello everyone! My name is Murphy. I am a big beautiful boy with big brown eyes. I am full of spunk and energy and will fill your life with goofy entertainment.

I am a fun guy who loves to play fetch, tug and with squeaky toys. I am housebroken, crate trained, and have learned a list of commands such as sit, down, touch, shake, leave it and heel. I’m good with other dogs and kids too!

I am a healthy boy except I do have environmental allergies. I take one allergy pill a day and then my allergies are well controlled. I’m so excited to find my family and start the rest of my life!

Murphy is a one-year-old lab mix and weighs 85 pounds.

Murphy would love to meet you today at Helping Strays between 11-7 or call 618-939-7389 for more information.

http://helpingstrays.org/ pets/2017536c/murphy

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.