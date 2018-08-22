Mueller joins Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame

Ron Mueller of Waterloo became the latest Monroe County resident to be inducted into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame last week.

Mueller was inducted during an event at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield last Tuesday.

“If you do something for long enough, I guess they reward you for it,” Mueller joked when asked about his induction. “It’s a nice honor. There are a lot of people in Monroe County deserving of this honor, but for some reason they picked me. I’m grateful.”

To be nominated for induction into the 4-H Illinois Hall of Fame, an individual must be nominated by a University of Illinois Extension staff member. Each unit may select one person per county.

Mueller was chosen after being involved with 4-H since he was 10 years old.

As a young 4-H member, Mueller showed a registered Hampshire gilt and received a blue ribbon at the Monroe County Fair.

Mueller later transitioned to raising hogs for 30 years. He also raised strawberries in high school.

By the time he was in his early 20s, Mueller had also made the change to a leadership role within 4-H. He led the Waterloo branch of the club for 27 years…>>>

