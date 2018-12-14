Mr. Porkchop | Pet of the Week

Get ready, get set, let’s play! Hi, my name is Mr. Porkchop! They tell me that I am a terrier mix, but I think that means ‘adorable.’

I am a very active boy who loves to play with my tennis ball, other dogs, going on long walks and getting belly rubs. I also know how to sit and shake.

Because of my size. I may not be good with small children but I love everyone. I am a super smart boy who can learn tricks fast! Please consider me to be your forever fur baby.

Mr. Porkchop is a 1.5-year-old terrier mix.

Visit Mr. Porkchop at the Helping Strays shelter.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.