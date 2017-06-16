Motorcycle crash near Columbia
By Corey Saathoff
on June 20, 2017 at 10:48 am
Emergency personnel responded about 6 a.m. Tuesday to a motorcycle crash on Bluffside Road at Bremser Road near Columbia.
A fire official said the male driver of a Harley-Davidson was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of a head injury. He was conscious and alert at the scene.
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.