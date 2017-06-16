 Motorcycle crash near Columbia - Republic-Times | News

Motorcycle crash near Columbia

By on June 20, 2017 at 10:48 am

Emergency personnel responded about 6 a.m. Tuesday to a motorcycle crash on Bluffside Road at Bremser Road near Columbia.

A fire official said the male driver of a Harley-Davidson was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of a head injury. He was conscious and alert at the scene.


Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.