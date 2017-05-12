Motorcycle crash near Columbia
By Corey Saathoff
on May 14, 2017 at 3:22 pm
Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS personnel responded shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday to a motorcycle crash with possible injury reported in the area of Wagner Road near Spring Valley Farm Lane in rural St. Clair County.
