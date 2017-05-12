 Motorcycle crash near Columbia - Republic-Times | News

Motorcycle crash near Columbia

By on May 14, 2017 at 3:22 pm

Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS personnel responded shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday to a motorcycle crash with possible injury reported in the area of Wagner Road near Spring Valley Farm Lane in rural St. Clair County.

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.