More wheel thefts reported in Columbia

Columbia police are investigating more thefts of wheels and tires from vehicles outside of auto dealerships and collision centers in town.

Similar thefts were reported in December at Royal Gate Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram and George Weber Chevrolet. For more on those incidents, click here.

On Jan. 9, Quality Collision in Southwoods Center reported the thefts of wheels from three vehicles outside their business.

On Friday, Royal Gate reported the theft of wheels from another vehicle parked on their lot. This theft is believed to have occurred sometime between Jan. 15 and Jan. 18.

Anyone who may have observed recent suspicious behavior at these businesses can call Columbia police at 281-5151.

Red Bud police are also investigating wheel thefts from Weir Chevrolet. Those thefts were reported Jan. 8 and Jan. 22. Shemwell Motors in Red Bud also reported an attempted theft over the weekend.