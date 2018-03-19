More wheel thefts from Columbia auto dealership

Columbia police are investigating the theft of four wheels from a vehicle on the lower lot at Royal Gate Dodge over the weekend.

Royal Gate notified police about 9:15 a.m. Saturday that four tires from a Chrysler 300 were missing. It appeared there may have also been an attempted theft of wheels from a 2018 Dodge Ram parked near the Chrysler.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 281-5151.

Earlier this year, similar thefts were reported at Royal Gate and other local auto dealerships. For more on those incidents, click here.