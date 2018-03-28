Monroe County Health Department relocating

The Monroe County Health Department will relocate later this year from its current office at 901 Illinois Avenue in Waterloo to a large office building at 1312 Jamie Lane, which is next door to the driver services facility and across from BoBeck’s Sports Bar & Grill.

The purchase contract was signed Thursday, health department director John Wagner confirmed, with the final purchase price for the building being $742,000.

Funds from the health department’s reserves will be used to buy the building and make necessary alterations.

The building will add some 2,000 square feet to space available to house Monroe County government operations.

Wagner said the project is being paid for by money that has been built up by prudent management in past years.

“There will be no new tax requirements placed on county citizens for this purchase or for foreseeable future of operations,” he emphasized.

Wagner said Quadrant Design of Waterloo will draft plans to make necessary changes to accommodate his department’s needs.

“We are avoiding plumbing changes, as the building is built on a slab, and any of those kinds of changes would require extensive, expensive work,” he said. “But we will move some walls to ensure functional spaces that continue to provide client privacy as well.”

In addition to the health department’s move, Wagner said the Monroe County Coroner’s Office will also occupy space in the new building…>>>

