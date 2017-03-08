 Monroe County Farm Bureau turns 100 - Republic-Times | News

Monroe County Farm Bureau turns 100

By on March 8, 2017 at 11:57 am

Pictured is the first Monroe County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, seated, from left, secretary Marcellus C. Hartman, president John C. Gummersheimer and treasurer Edward L. Rehling; standing: Valentine Herbst, Wm. V. Mueller, Fred C. Kueker, and vice president Robert A. McCormick. Not pictured are August Wild and Oscar H. Bremser. (submitted photo)

In 1917, the Monroe County Farm Bureau’s humble beginnings included an office space in the county courthouse and 229 members.

The 100-year-old organization now has 3,000 members and has seen generations of farmers through flooding, poor crop yields and various agricultural legislation.

The county’s farm bureau is part of the Illinois Farm Bureau that began only a year earlier in 1916, making Monroe County one of the first local divisions established in the state.

“Who knows what the future will hold? But there’s a lot of people involved that will continue to make it a successful organization,” Monroe County Farm Bureau manager Brenda Seboldt said.

The farm bureau has lobbied for farmers against certain state legislation and has assisted state representatives with drawing up legislation beneficial to agriculture.

Monroe County Farm Bureau President Glen Mueller said he has hammered home the importance of members contacting legislators and staying in tune with agricultural legislation. Mueller is in his fourth year serving as president.

“The farmers are already less than two percent of the population, so we need to come together and make our voices heard,” he said…>>>

