Monday night crash in Waterloo
By Corey Saathoff
on April 16, 2018 at 8:42 pm
Pictured is the crash scene Monday night on Route 3 in Waterloo. (Sean McGowan photo)
Waterloo police and fire and Monroe County EMS responded about 8:35 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Rose Lane. Initial reports are that there is lane blockage and one reported injury, although it does not appear serious.
The vehicles involved were a Ford Edge and a Ford F-150.
