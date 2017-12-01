 Monday afternoon fire calls - Republic-Times | News

Monday afternoon fire calls

By on December 4, 2017 at 4:06 pm

Local fire departments were busy Monday afternoon handling two separate calls.

At about 3:20 p.m., the Prairie du Rocher and Maeystown fire departments responded to an out-of-control prescribed burn conducted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at the Kidd Lake marsh near Fults. The area of Bluff Road at Kidd Lake Road remained closed to traffic as of Monday evening due to the firefighting efforts.

At 4 p.m., the Valmeyer Fire Department was paged out for a report of the bluffs on fire in the area of 7356 D Road north of Valmeyer.

 


Republic-Times

