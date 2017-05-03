Monarch conservation efforts continue in county

In an effort to revive last year’s Bicentennial push for 200 Monarch butterfly gardens in Monroe County, some community organizations and individuals have come together with a plan for the season.

Waterloo Garden Club president Steve Notheisen said Monarch butterflies are on their way, making this the perfect time to reignite the spark that fueled places like Oak Hill to install a garden for these at-risk creatures. Monarchwatch.org shows a population decrease of 27 percent from 2016 to the current year.

“Anything we do now will be beneficial by then,” Notheisen said.

Notheisen, who wants 75 gardens in Waterloo alone, said butterfly packets with milkweed seed are again available at Waterloo City Hall. He also mentioned two community events that will take place this spring.

One of these events, hosted by the Waterloo Garden Club, is a presentation on “The Importance of Attracting Butterflies to Your Garden” and will take place at 7 p.m. May 11 at The Beacon. Coordinator Susan Rick of the Baebler Educational Farm in Waterloo will be the keynote speaker. For more information, contact Notheisen at aldermanstevenotheisen@gmail.com…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the May 3 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.