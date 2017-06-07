Mon-Clair season heating up

The Mon-Clair League baseball season is underway for the summer, and the Waterloo Millers are off to a hot start.

“We’re a young team and we’re playing some great defense,” Millers manager Vern Moehrs said of his team’s 8-1 start.

Waterloo is 7-1 in league play, and also defeated Fairview Heights in a non-league contest.

The Millers won three of four over the weekend, sweeping a Saturday doubleheader against Belleville and splitting two games with Millstadt on Sunday.

Andy Galle threw six strong innings and Corey Vogel pitched a scoreless seventh for a 5-3 win in the first game over Belleville. The Millers posted a 5-0 victory in the second game.

On Sunday, Millstadt posted a 10-1 win over Waterloo, with Cory Renois pitching six solid innings for the Green Machine.

Luke Matecki went 3-for-3 with four RBIs for Millstadt before leaving the game due to an injured hamstring.

Rob Beatty went 3-for-5 and Luke Glaeser added two hits.

Jeremy Rettig took the loss on the mound for Waterloo. Keegan Baxmeyer went 2-for-3 at the plate.

In the second game, Waterloo bounced back…>>>

