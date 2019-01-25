MoJo | Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is MoJo! I am a big girl with a big heart. I am a sweet dog and love to play. Due to my energy and size, I will need a home with active parents who can exercise me mentally and physically.
I prefer to be at a home with no kids (or kids who are old enough to respect my personal space). I love other dogs but cats scare me.
I am house broken and crate trained, I love to play fetch and take car rides. I also come with a free in-home training session to ensure your home will be the right one for me!
MoJo is three years old and weighs 75 pounds.
Meet MoJo at the Helping Strays shelter. Call 618-939-7389 for more information.
Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.