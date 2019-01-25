MoJo | Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is MoJo! I am a big girl with a big heart. I am a sweet dog and love to play. Due to my energy and size, I will need a home with active parents who can exercise me mentally and physically.

I prefer to be at a home with no kids (or kids who are old enough to respect my personal space). I love other dogs but cats scare me.

I am house broken and crate trained, I love to play fetch and take car rides. I also come with a free in-home training session to ensure your home will be the right one for me!