Missouri Rush STL Girls Soccer | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Missouri Rush STL ’02 team in the U15 Girls Premier Group, which went 3-1 over the weekend to win the Midwest Regional and advance to the U.S. Club Soccer National Cup XVI Finals taking place July 21-24 in Westfield, Ind.

Pictured, from left, members of the team include Maddie Davis of Waterloo and Julia O’Neil of Smithton, both recent graduates of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Waterloo. Davis, who will attend Gibault this fall, allowed just two goals in net over four games as goalkeeper. O’Neil, who will attend Althoff, scored the game-winning goal in the final.

The Missouri Rush defeated Woodbury on Friday, 4-0, lost to Fusion Soccer Club of Minnesota on Saturday, 1-0, defeated Eclipse Select MN on Sunday, 3-1, and edged Fusion Soccer Club on Monday, 1-0. (submitted photo)