 Missouri Rush STL Girls Soccer | Team of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Missouri Rush STL Girls Soccer | Team of the Week

By on June 28, 2017 at 5:06 pm

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Missouri Rush STL ’02 team in the U15 Girls Premier Group, which went 3-1 over the weekend to win the Midwest Regional and advance to the U.S. Club Soccer National Cup XVI Finals taking place July 21-24 in Westfield, Ind.

Pictured, from left, members of the team include Maddie Davis of Waterloo and Julia O’Neil of Smithton, both recent graduates of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Waterloo. Davis, who will attend Gibault this fall, allowed just two goals in net over four games as goalkeeper. O’Neil, who will attend Althoff, scored the game-winning goal in the final.

The Missouri Rush defeated Woodbury on Friday, 4-0, lost to Fusion Soccer Club of Minnesota on Saturday, 1-0, defeated Eclipse Select MN on Sunday, 3-1, and edged Fusion Soccer Club on Monday, 1-0. (submitted photo)


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.