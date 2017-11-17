Missouri RUSH 2003 United Youth Soccer | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Missouri RUSH 2003 United youth soccer team, which won the Missouri State Cup over the weekend.

The victory gives the team an automatic bid to the Midwest Regional to be played this summer in Indiana.

Pictured are local members of the Missouri RUSH, from left, Gibault freshmen Brooke Biffar and Maddie Davis, and Althoff freshman Julia O’Neal. Biffar plays defense, while Davis is the goalie and O’Neal, who attended Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Waterloo, plays forward.

The RUSH outscored their opponents 26-1 in the five-game cup series, including a 3-1 win over St. Louis Scott Gallagher Premier in the final. (submitted photo)