Missouri man apprehended following pursuit

A man wanted for attempted burglary in Missouri led officers on a pursuit Wednesday night across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge on I-255 into Monroe County and south on Route 3 through Columbia and Waterloo before his eventual apprehension by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department near Red Bud.

Deputies finally pulled over the vehicle, which was driven by Steven L. Rose, 33, of Missouri, on Route 3 near Powell Road about 9:45 p.m.

At about 9:30 p.m., an Illinois State Police emergency radio network broadcast notified Monroe County law enforcement of a police pursuit in Missouri crossing over into Illinois.

Rose was wanted for attempted burglary in Crystal City, Mo., and also reportedly called in a false report of an active shooter at Mercy Hospital in Festus, Mo., in an attempt to divert Missouri law enforcement. The hospital went on lockdown as a precaution. Rose apparently also made threats of conducting “suicide by cop,” police said.

The suspect vehicle disregarded a traffic light on Route 3 at Park Street in Waterloo, nearly causing a crash. Once apprehended near Red Bud, Rose was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for evaluation before being turned over to Missouri law enforcement.