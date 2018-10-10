Millstadt police report vehicle break-ins

The Millstadt Police Department is investigating a rash of thefts from unlocked vehicles in town overnight, as well as a burglary to one garage.

The police department posted Wednesday on Facebook that it was investigating several vehicle burglaries and one garage burglary in the Alpine Meadows and Alpine Trails subdivisions.

“All the vehicles burglarized were unlocked. Police located several items strewn about, which are believed to be stolen, but unknown where from. These items include a machete, a digital caliper, and a small vinyl case with a pack of cigarettes. Also recovered was a black jacket with World Wide Technology Inc. printed on the front,” the Facebook post states.

Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in those subdivisions is asked to contact Millstadt police at 618-476-7250.