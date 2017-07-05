Millstadt, Fairview Heights reach tourney final

It came down to a battle of red versus green in the championship game of the 46th annual Valmeyer Midsummer Classic at Borsch Park, with the Fairview Heights Redbirds and Millstadt Green Machine meeting for the title.

Millstadt mashed its way past the St. Louis Spikes on Saturday and the Belleville Rockies on Sunday to reach the title game.

Fairview Heights edged the Cape Girardeau Capahas on Saturday before blasting the Waterloo Millers on Sunday in its quest for a first-ever tourney title.

In both of Millstadt’s weekend wins, the Green Machine built large leads before the other teams battled back to make the games close.

The Kossina brothers — shortstop Tony and third baseman Cal — collected 14 hits between them in the two wins. Tony Kossina went 3-for-6 with a home run in Saturday’s 11-8 win over the Spikes. Cal Kossina went 4-for-6 with a double in that game…>>>

