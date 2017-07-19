Millers move closer to another division crown

Just a couple more weekends remain in the Mon-Clair League baseball regular season as teams jockey for playoff positioning.

The Waterloo Millers moved closer to clinching the Monroe Division outright yet again, winning all four league games played over the weekend.

The Millers swept the Belleville Rockies on Saturday, winning 8-3 and 4-1, and then pulled off a Sunday doubleheader sweep of the St. Louis Printers.

Waterloo starting pitchers Ben Maurer and Andy Galle kept the potent Belleville bats at bay in picking up mound victories on Saturday, with Aaron Jackson collecting saves in both games.

Jackson also went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the 4-1 win, with Chandler Purcell adding a home run and two RBIs.

Mike Hardin went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored in the 8-3 victory, with Mitchell Krebs also collecting two hits. Ethan Ruff added a triple and three RBIs.

On Sunday, the Millers posted wins of 8-5 and 8-2 over the Printers at SPPS Field…>>>

