Millers continue to mash in Mon-Clair play

The Waterloo Millers put up some impressive offensive totals over the weekend to continue their hot start this season.

The Millers defeated Millstadt in a non-league game on Friday night, 21-7, and outscored the Charleston Riverdogs 37-1 in two games on Sunday to improve to 11-1 overall and 9-1 in league play.

“We’ve got ourselves a pretty good team that’s playing really well right now,” longtime Millers manager Vern Moehrs said.

Waterloo pounded out nearly 70 hits as a team in the three victories.

The hitting star on Sunday was Millers second baseman Cory Lubinski. The Creve Coeur, Mo., native who starred at Lindenwood University-Belleville went 7-for-8 in the two games with three home runs and 12 RBIs.

Lubinski, who hit .345 as a senior this spring at Lindenwood, is hitting .516 with five home runs and 22 RBIs this season with the Millers.

Andy Galle pitched five scoreless innings in the game one win, allowing just one hit and striking out four

