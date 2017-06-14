 Millers continue to mash in Mon-Clair play - Republic-Times | News

Millers continue to mash in Mon-Clair play

By on June 14, 2017 at 12:18 pm

Waterloo’s Trevor Davis smacks a hit during a recent home game against the Belleville Rockies. (Alan Dooley photo)

The Waterloo Millers put up some impressive offensive totals over the weekend to continue their hot start this season.

The Millers defeated Millstadt in a non-league game on Friday night, 21-7, and outscored the Charleston Riverdogs 37-1 in two games on Sunday to improve to 11-1 overall and 9-1 in league play.

“We’ve got ourselves a pretty good team that’s playing really well right now,” longtime Millers manager Vern Moehrs said.

Waterloo pounded out nearly 70 hits as a team in the three victories.

The hitting star on Sunday was Millers second baseman Cory Lubinski. The Creve Coeur, Mo., native who starred at Lindenwood University-Belleville went 7-for-8 in the two games with three home runs and 12 RBIs.

Lubinski, who hit .345 as a senior this spring at Lindenwood, is hitting .516 with five home runs and 22 RBIs this season with the Millers.

Andy Galle pitched five scoreless innings in the game one win, allowing just one hit and striking out four…>>>

Read how the rest of your favorite Mon-Clair teams and players are faring so far this season in the June 14 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Andrea F.D. Saathoff

Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer. email: andrea@republictimes.net