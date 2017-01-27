Milford O. Johanning | Obituary

Milford O. Johanning, 82, of Waterloo, died Jan. 25, 2017, in Waterloo.

He was born Feb. 24, 1934, in Waterloo, son of the late Theodore F. and Anna Johanning (nee Buettner).

Milford was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Wartburg.

He was retired from Harrisonville Telephone Company & farming, and he was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette L. Johanning (nee Johanning); daughter Charlene Wagner; grandson Andrew Wagner; sisters-in-law Rejona (Dean) Reichert and Ruth Ann Johanning; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Marvin and Leland Johanning.

Visitation is 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and 9-10 a.m. Jan. 30, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Wartburg.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 30, at the church, Rev. Dan Ostlund officiating.

Interment will follow at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Wartburg.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Holy Cross Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.