Midsummer Classic ready to deliver

Valmeyer Lakers pitcher Jacob Hill delivers a pitch against Waterloo at Borsch Park on Sunday.

The 48th annual Midsummer Classic is set to begin Thursday at Borsch Park in Valmeyer, with eight Mon-Clair League teams vying for the top trophy.

The Waterloo Millers kick off tourney play with a 9 a.m. Thursday contest against Millstadt. See a complete tourney bracket on page 2B.

The Millers are 10-3 in league play, good for second place in the Monroe Division, following a Sunday doubleheader sweep of the Valmeyer Lakers at Borsch.

Waterloo won the first game, 7-1, and followed that up with a 4-2 victory.

Parker Stidham threw five shutout innings in the first game, striking out five. Ethan Ruff, Mitchell Krebs and Keegan Baxmeyer collected two hits apiece for the Millers.

In the second game, southpaw Brenden Garza threw five shutout innings, allowing only three hits. Baxmeyer, Logan Mueth and Mike Ward recorded two hits each.

