Mid-winter tourneys galore for boys hoops

The local high school basketball teams are having a tough time this week in mid-winter tournaments.

Columbia (10-8) dropped its first two games in the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East. The Eagles fell to a tough St. Mary’s squad on Wednesday, 70-51, despite leading 9-5 after one quarter. St. Mary’s came alive on offense to go up 30-19 at halftime and took hold of the game from there.

Jordan Holmes and Jon Peterson scored 13 points each to lead the Eagles.

On Thursday, the Eagles dropped at 51-44 contest to Belleville East. Columbia shot 53 percent from the floor for the game, led by Peterson with 16 points.

Columbia will battle Alton at noon Saturday to close out tourney play.

Following two narrow defeats to quality teams earlier in the week, Gibault (4-15) picked up a victory in its third game of the Okawville Invitational Tournament on Thursday night. The Hawks edged Madison, 70-68, despite trailing 23-11 after one quarter. Gibault outscored Madison 28-15 in the fourth quarter to pull out a win.

Karson Huels led the Hawks with 22 points, followed by Josh Besserman with 21 points.

The Hawks battle DuQuoin to end tourney play at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Waterloo (5-14) has dropped its first two games this week at the Sparta Mid-Winter Classic. Following a Tuesday loss to Sparta, Waterloo dropped a 56-50 game to Trico on Wednesday. The Bulldogs led 24-19 at halftime but couldn’t hold on. Trico outscored Waterloo 18-9 in the fourth quarter.

Ross Schrader scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs, who face Murphysboro on Friday night before concluding tourney play Saturday.

In non-tourney action, Dupo made it two straight wins following an 0-15 start. The Tigers crushed Marissa on Tuesday, 47-27. Kyle Steinhauer led Dupo with 13 points, followed by Malik Calhoun with 12 points and Kolbie Allen with 10 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and four blocks.

Dupo plays at New Athens on Friday.

Valmeyer (9-10) has been idle since the Chester tournament earlier this month. The Pirates play at Father McGivney on Friday night.