Michael Chism and Jake Krekel | Athletes of the Week

The Republic-Times Athletes of the Week are Valmeyer High School baseball players Michael Chism (left) and Jake Krekel (right).

They are pictured with head baseball coach Greg Reinhardt.

Chism threw five scoreless innings before being charged with one earned run in the sixth inning of Friday’s Class 1A state semifinal win over Goreville in Peoria. The southpaw picked off three Goreville baserunners in the first two innings, changing the game’s early momentum. Chism went 4-1 with a 1.27 ERA this spring and also hit .371.

Krekel went 4-for-4 against Goreville with three doubles, three RBIs and three runs. The outfielder hit .397 with 46 runs and 35 RBIs this season. Krekel finished with 177 career hits for the Pirates over four seasons.